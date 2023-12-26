Review: Alvin Ailey Wants You to Feel Something Again

The company’s 65th season at the New York City Centers captures audiences in a whirlwind of joy, love, sass, whimsy, longing and excitement.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NUTCRACKER at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Enchanting Spell for the Holidays Photo 1 Review: NUTCRACKER at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Enchanting Spell for the Holidays
Video: See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR Photo 2 Video: See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Photo 3 Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Of THE NUTCRACKER
Review: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Sadler's Wells

Review: Alvin Ailey Wants You to Feel Something Again

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s latest program just may be the first post-COVID show to bring down the house. 

For months after live theater came back, what escapism the stage offered was blunted by health protocols and attention spans shortened by struggle. Audiences were distracted, if not a little distant. Ailey, however, defies these return-to-the-world ills. Without succumbing to spectacle, Ailey’s milestone 65th season at the New York City Center strips away any numbness and captures audiences in a whirlwind of joy, love, sass, whimsy, longing and excitement. 

Ailey’s five-week residency, running Nov 29-Dec 31, features Ailey classics, like Revelations, and alongside two programs composed of premiere or restaged works. New productions of Ronald K. Brown's “Dancing Spirit” (2009), Alonzo King's “Following the Subtle Current Upstream” (2000), Hans van Manen's “Solo” (1997), and Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish’s world premiere of “Me, Myself and You,” capture Ailey’s trademark ethos without ever feeling sentimental.  

King's “Following the Subtle Current Upstream” is an auspicious start to the program, featuring dancers undulating on and off stage as if traveling upstream, reaching for that place where the river opens into the sea and they are free. At times, the dancers are suspended in a cool, fish bowl-like space as they build heat and momentum, creating a current all their own. In his most impressive feat, King fuses moments of pure silence with intricate resonate sound, as if the music is being piped through an ocean. The mixture adds a crunchy complexity to the work. Audiences were on their feet before the curtain dropped, clinging to the moment as if they could hold a piece of the joy created on stage. 

Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish takes that joy and makes it bittersweet. “Me, Myself and You” is lovely and tender as it considers one woman’s fight against loneliness. Set to an operatic version of Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood,” the piece is whimsical and dreamlike, yet haunting and devastating. Caroline T. Dartey, in a beautiful silver gown, tangles with her lover, James Gilmer. At one point, he rocks her as if she is a child before he disappears, back through a tall, shimmering mirror, and she is left with nothing but her reflection. It is a short piece sure to be more memorable than any evening-length work.  

Review: Alvin Ailey Wants You to Feel Something Again It is to a curious and enchanted room that Ailey brings Hans van Manen's “Solo” and Ronald K. Brown's “Dancing Spirit.” Van Manen’s work charges forward with masculine bravado and silly sassiness -- forever chasing a laugh through the audience. Brown’s work is just as fun, if more traditionally Ailey. An homage to Ailey Artistic Director Emeritus Judith Jamison, “Dancing Spirit” is as heartfelt as Revelations, yet small things, like a pas de deux set to an orchestral version of Radiohead’s “Everything in its Right Place,” keeps the piece excitingly fresh. 

What Ailey offers is a night spent “in your feelings,” journeying from joy to loss to excitement and back again. As the curtain falls one last time, Ailey takes a bow before an audience brought to its very knees. 

Tickets start at $32. 



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Dance Parade Announces Campaign To Support Zoning Reform To End Prohibition On Dancing Photo
Dance Parade Announces Campaign To Support Zoning Reform To End Prohibition On Dancing

Dance Parade launches 'DANCE FREE NYC' campaign to advocate for zoning reform and end dancing prohibition in New York City.

2
Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event Photo
Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event

New Yorkers and guests of the city are fortunate to have the opportunity to see MOMIX at The Joyce Theater through January 7th. 

3
WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival Photo
WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE DANCE presents the 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival featuring 30 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and beyond. Don't miss this vibrant showcase of talent at Dixon Place in New York City.

4
Dance/NYC Launches Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub Photo
Dance/NYC Launches Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub

The dance service organization Dance/NYC has announced an upcoming launch - the Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub will go live online on December 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

From This Author - Lora Strum

An award-winning freelance journalist specializing in long-form, community-focused storytelling, Lora has written for the Washington City Paper, the PBS NewsHour, Marquette Magazine, Broadwa... Lora Strum">(read more about this author)

Review: Alvin Ailey Wants You to Feel Something AgainReview: Alvin Ailey Wants You to Feel Something Again
Review: 'The Jungle Book Reimagined' Takes a Dark Look at HumankindReview: 'The Jungle Book Reimagined' Takes a Dark Look at Humankind
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls FlatReview: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat
Interview: Mark Morris is Not Here to Fix YouInterview: Mark Morris is Not Here to Fix You

Videos

See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR Video
See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS