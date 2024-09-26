Reece Clarke Will Debut as a Guest Artist With American Ballet Theatre During 2024 Fall Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reece Clarke, Principal Dancer of The Royal Ballet, will join American Ballet Theatre as a Guest Artist for the 2024 Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Clarke will make his debut with ABT on October 26, 2024, at 7:30 P.M., performing The Kingdom of the Shades alongside ABT Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko.

Scottish dancer Reece Clarke is a principal of The Royal Ballet. He trained at The Royal Ballet School and graduated into the company during the 2013-14 season where he was promoted to first artist in 2016, soloist in 2017, first soloist in 2020, and to principal in 2022. Awards while at the School included the Young British Dancer of the Year in 2012, the Lynn Seymour Competition in 2013, and an award from the Ballet Association. Awards since joining the company have included the Emerging Artist Award at the 2016 National Dance Awards. Clarke has performed and originated leading roles in numerous productions with The Royal Ballet, including Woyzeck (Different Drummer), Romeo (Romeo and Juliet), The Prince (Cinderella), Colonel 'Bay' Middleton (Mayerling), and Prince Siegfried (Swan Lake). Clarke has also performed as a guest artist with La Scala, The Tokyo Ballet, State Ballet of Georgia, and in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

ABT Artistic Director, Susan Jaffe, expressed her excitement about Clarke's guest appearance: “Reece is an extraordinary artist, and we are honored to have him join us. His artistry and technical precision will bring an incredible depth to The Kingdom of the Shades, and we are eager to see him on stage with Christine Shevchenko in what promises to be a breathtaking performance.”

Additional performances during ABT’s 2024 Fall season will run from October 16–November 3 at the David H. Koch Theater featuring four programs, including three World Premieres, one Company Premiere, and a selection of beloved works from ABT’s repertoire. Tickets, beginning at $35, are available for purchase online, in person at the Koch Theater box office, or by phone at 212-496-0600.

