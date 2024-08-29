Previews: 2024 A.I.M HOMECOMING GALA at The Lighthouse At Chelsea Piers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.I.M by Kyle Abraham Honors Three Outstanding Individuals at Annual Homecoming Gala: Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Calkins, and Adam Pendelton. The Homecoming Gala will take place on at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers (Pier 61) on Sunday, October 6, 2024. The Gala begins with a pre-reception at 4pm followed by 'Sunday Supper,' A.I.M by Kyle Abraham Company performances and remarks. The Homecoming Gala will also host a live and silent auction. Tickets here.

As A.I.M's largest annual fundraiser, this exciting event will gather artists and creatives across all disciplines, with the thrilling opportunity to acknowledge Neuwirth and Calkin's work as Board Members of the Company, as well as Pendelton's artistic achievements. "Our Homecoming Gala is a great opportunity for us to reflect, celebrate and honor all that we’ve accomplished with all of the collaborators and supporters that got us here," says Abraham.

For more information on the A.I.M by Kyle Abraham Homecoming 2024 Gala, including table and ticket options, you may visit aimbykyleabraham.org/gala-2024 or contact the A.I.M Development Team at development@aimbykyleabraham.org.

