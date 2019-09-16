Photo Coverage: Better Entertainment Hosts Ballet Paraisopolis

The young dancers from the Brazilia company Ballet Paraisopolis met with young Broadway actors and participate in a tap and Broadway dance workshop with Thommie Retter, (Billy Elliot).

Classes went from 5:00-7:00, and were followed by a showcase starting at 7:00. Special guests include Alex Dreier(Finding Neverland, Billy Elliot), Gianina Paolantonio(Matilda, Dance Moms Season 8), Erich Schuett(The Sound Of Music), Jacob Morrell(Kinky Boots) and Thommie Retter(Billy Elliot).

The event took place at Ripley Grier Studios located at 305 West 38th street.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Gianina Paolantonio and William Colin



Members of Ballet Paraisopolis with members of NYC Tap Crew



Julia Lipsztein, Isabelly Reis and Jack Richman



Members of Ballet Paraisopolis



Thommie Retter instructs the dancers



Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa



Thommie Retter joins Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa



Erich Schuett, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Thommie Retter, Gianina Paolantonio, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman



The New York City dancers that includes Erich Schuett, Becca Yi, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Zoe Swope, Thommie Retter, GianIna Paolantonio, Devon Roth, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman



The NYC Dancers that includes Erich Schuett, Becca Yi Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Zoe Swope, Thommie Retter, Gianina Paolantonio, Devon Rot, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman with Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa



Julian DeLoeon and Taylor Garibell



Julia Lipsztein, Isabelly Reis and Jack Richman



Thommie Retter and Bella Retter



Thommie Retter and Jorge Andreatta kick off the event



Jorge Andreatta of The Ballet Paraisopolis



Bella Retter, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Arielle Gieg, Devon Roth and Emily Yi



Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes- Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa



Erich Schuett



Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes - Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa



Gianina Paolantonio



Jack Richman



Alex Drier



The Finale



Ilana Lipsztein and Becca Retter



Nick Valle