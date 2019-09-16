Photo Coverage: Better Entertainment Hosts Ballet Paraisopolis

Sep. 16, 2019  

The young dancers from the Brazilia company Ballet Paraisopolis met with young Broadway actors and participate in a tap and Broadway dance workshop with Thommie Retter, (Billy Elliot).

Classes went from 5:00-7:00, and were followed by a showcase starting at 7:00. Special guests include Alex Dreier(Finding Neverland, Billy Elliot), Gianina Paolantonio(Matilda, Dance Moms Season 8), Erich Schuett(The Sound Of Music), Jacob Morrell(Kinky Boots) and Thommie Retter(Billy Elliot).

The event took place at Ripley Grier Studios located at 305 West 38th street.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Gianina Paolantonio and William Colin

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis with members of NYC Tap Crew

Julia Lipsztein, Isabelly Reis and Jack Richman

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis with members of NYC Tap Crew

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis with members of NYC Tap Crew

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis

Thommie Retter instructs the dancers

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis with members of NYC Tap Crew

Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Thommie Retter joins Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Erich Schuett, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Thommie Retter, Gianina Paolantonio, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman

The New York City dancers that includes Erich Schuett, Becca Yi, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Zoe Swope, Thommie Retter, GianIna Paolantonio, Devon Roth, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman

The NYC Dancers that includes Erich Schuett, Becca Yi Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Bella Retter, Julian DeLoeon, Arielle Gieg, Nick Valle, William Colin, Zoe Swope, Thommie Retter, Gianina Paolantonio, Devon Rot, Isabelly Reis, Emily Yi, Julia Lipsztein, Cordelia Comando, Taylor Garibell and Jack Richman with Members of Ballet Paraisopolis -Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Julian DeLoeon and Taylor Garibell

Julia Lipsztein, Isabelly Reis and Jack Richman

Thommie Retter and Bella Retter

Thommie Retter and Jorge Andreatta kick off the event

Jorge Andreatta of The Ballet Paraisopolis

Bella Retter, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Arielle Gieg, Devon Roth and Emily Yi

Bella Retter, Alex Drier, Isabel Wilson, Arielle Gieg, Devon Roth and Emily Yi

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes- Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes- Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes- Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Erich Schuett

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes - Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes - Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Members of The Ballet Paraisopolis that includes - Geise da Rocha, Anna Carolina Monteiro, Sofia Tarrago, Luis Lima Diaz, Maria de Oliveira Sousa, Yasmin Araujo, Ana Carolina Manteiro, Marina Sousa, Yasmin Sousa, David Rocha Santos, Kemilly Rodrigues de Silva and Isabella de Sousa

Gianina Paolantonio

Gianina Paolantonio

Jack Richman

Alex Drier

The Finale

The Finale

The Finale

Ilana Lipsztein and Becca Retter

Nick Valle



From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



