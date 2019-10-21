November Events Announced At Green Space

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by Kelley Donovan & Dancers and Maya Orchin on November 15th and 16th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on November 17th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

﻿Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

TAKE ROOT

November 15th and 16th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card



Kelley Donovan & Dancers' "Shifting Sea" explores sudden dramatic shifts such as loss or illness that create vulnerability in our lives. It is a dance about how quickly life can take an unexpected turn that changes our entire existence. Through mercurial weight shifts we will explore how these sudden shifts, optimistically force us to adapt.

Maya Orchin's "In the Wake" is an exploration into the depths of fear, how it manipulates our perceptions and twists the fabric of our consciousness. This piece beckons the viewer into a dissected existence, torn between the physicality of real-life traumas and the existential unfolding that follows. How can the fears morph once embodied? The dancers navigate a hyper-vibrational space creating a new landscape that's filled with a vigorous and electric scene. They layer their own experiences on stage within a futuristic dimension, giving birth to something unexpected. The work will be performed by Hannah Wendel, Shawn Brush, and Katarina Lott, with music by Elizabeth Hart and Iván Lee and video by Simon Burrill.

SWAN



ArtBark International

Kalliope Piersol

MODERN LIMBIC

Olivia Picard

Lydia Perakis



November 17th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org





