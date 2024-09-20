New Dance Alliance Reveals 2024-2025 LiftOff Resident Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Dance Alliance has announced the resident artists for the 2024-2025 LiftOff Residency program. Now in its 11th year, NDA’s LiftOff Residency provides six movement-based artists with a minimum of 36 hours of rehearsal space at NDA’s studio in Tribeca, a $500 stipend, and two in-person feedback sessions. Facilitated by NDA Executive Director Karen Bernard, feedback sessions are designed for artists to share their creative process and project development and participate in a community exchange.

The Fall 2024 LiftOff Resident Artists are Makayla Peterson | Monét Movement Productions: The Collective, Cristina Moya-Palacios, and Emily Kyoto Shari.

The Winter 2025 LiftOff Resident Artists are Imani Gaudin, Morgan Gregory, and Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa / binbinFactory.

NDA invites artists to apply for the LiftOff Residency through an Open Call. Residency artists are selected by a panel of artists, including past LiftOff recipients. The 2024-2025 panel included Justin Cabrillos, Tal Halevi, Kashia Kancey, Joy Norton, Kimiko Tanabe, and Yolette Yellow-Duke.

