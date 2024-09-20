News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Dance Alliance Reveals 2024-2025 LiftOff Resident Artists

Learn more about the residents here!

By: Sep. 20, 2024
New Dance Alliance Reveals 2024-2025 LiftOff Resident Artists Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Dance Alliance has announced the resident artists for the 2024-2025 LiftOff Residency program. Now in its 11th year, NDA’s LiftOff Residency provides six movement-based artists with a minimum of 36 hours of rehearsal space at NDA’s studio in Tribeca, a $500 stipend, and two in-person feedback sessions. Facilitated by NDA Executive Director Karen Bernard, feedback sessions are designed for artists to share their creative process and project development and participate in a community exchange.

LATEST NEWS

San Francisco Ballet Brings Iconic SWAN LAKE To Madrid's Teatro Real
Ailey II to Launch 28-City Tour From October 2024 to May 2025
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Open 29th Season at The Auditorium in November
Amber Hongsermeier/Dancers to Present SANCTUARY At The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

The Fall 2024 LiftOff Resident Artists are Makayla Peterson | Monét Movement Productions: The Collective, Cristina Moya-Palacios, and Emily Kyoto Shari.

The Winter 2025 LiftOff Resident Artists are Imani Gaudin, Morgan Gregory, and Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa / binbinFactory.

NDA invites artists to apply for the LiftOff Residency through an Open Call. Residency artists are selected by a panel of artists, including past LiftOff recipients. The 2024-2025 panel included Justin Cabrillos, Tal Halevi, Kashia Kancey, Joy Norton, Kimiko Tanabe, and Yolette Yellow-Duke.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos