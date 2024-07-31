Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces New Board Member Jen Gong

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced the addition of a new member to the board of the company. Jen Gongis an Associate Director at Copper Hill Development, a commercial real estate advisory firm based in New York City. Prior to Copper Hill, she was a Vice President at Jones Lang LaSalle. Jen is currently the Executive Vice President of the MIT Club of New York. Her previous board experience includes the Emerging Leaders board for the Bottomless Closet. Jen received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering degrees from MIT, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"I am thrilled and honored to announce that Jen Gong has decided joined the Board of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. Jen's extensive leadership experience and dedication to community service make her a valuable addition to our organization. Currently, she serves as the Executive Vice President of the MIT Club of New York and has previously held a board position with the Emerging Leaders board for the Bottomless Closet," said Andy Chiang, Executive Director of Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. "Jen's impressive academic background includes a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering from MIT and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Her commitment to continuous learning and professional excellence aligns perfectly with the values and mission of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. In her professional career, Jen is an Associate Director at Copper Hill Development, a prominent commercial real estate advisory firm based in New York City. She also previously served as Vice President at Jones Lang LaSalle, where she demonstrated exceptional expertise and strategic vision in her field. We are confident that Jen's unique perspectives and innovative ideas will greatly contribute to our efforts in promoting and advancing the art of dance and continuing Nai-Ni Chen's legacy. We welcome her to our Board of Directors and look forward to the exciting initiatives and accomplishments we will achieve together."

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company led by Nai-Ni Chen, a visionary in Asian American dance, emphasizes the immigrant experience through multicultural performances. Founded in the early 1990s, the company's diverse repertory bridges Asian and American arts, collaborating with musicians like the Ahn Trio and artists such as Myung Hee Cho. Their global presence includes performances in Mexico, Canada, Russia, and China, supported by esteemed institutions and foundations. Recent works like "A Quest for Freedom," developed with the Ahn Trio, exemplify the Company's commitment to innovative, cross-cultural productions.

As an experimental design group in Boston, MYStudio integrates humanity, art, performance and technology. Founded by Anna Borou Yu and Jiajian Min, MYStudio creates and curates multimedia artworks in the forms of performance, installation, exhibition, film, VRAR, digital publication, and immersive theater. They reflect on the concept of body and space throughout history in different cultures, craft embodied exhibition and cognitive performance in extended reality, and translate cultural heritage into contemporary interpretation with cutting edge technology. Their works have been featured at Venice Biennale, Arte Laguna Prize, Ars Electronica Art Gallery, ACM SIGGRAPH Asia, IRCAM FORUM, IEEE AIART Workshop, etc. Anna and Jiajian have also worked as Fellow and Project Leads at Harvard FAS CAMLab, taught design studios at Tsinghua University, Central Academy of Fine Arts and China Academy of Art, and lectured at Harvard University, Yale University, RISD, NYU, UCSD, etc.

