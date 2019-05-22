Mark DeGarmo Salon Performances Concludes Season with Appearances by Choreographers Callie Hatchett and Can Wang

Mark DeGarmo Salon Performances concludes this season with appearances by choreographers CALLIE HATCHETT and CAN WANG, June 6 at 7 PM.

The unique format of the Salon Performances, now in its 9th year, provides audiences with an opportunity to view up close and engage with the creators of their works-in-progress. The facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of a new work. Each Salon performance includes a work by DeGarmo.

Callie Hatchett is a New York City based dance artist. She grew up in Alabama studying Vaganova based ballet under the direction of Meryane Martin Murphy. From her first pirouette, she was hooked. She continued her study of ballet, as well as other dance forms, and found her professional performing and choreographic career in the modern dance world. Callie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance from The University of Alabama, a Masters of Fine Arts degree in Dance Performance and Choreography from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and a Masters of Science degree in Education and Special Education from Touro College. She is a certified Pilates instructor through the Pilates Certification Center. Callie currently teaches ballet for Chrystie Street Ballet Academy and BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance. She is also a teaching artist for New York City Ballet and Mark DeGarmo Dance.

Can (Tsan) Wang is a performer, choreographer and collaborator. She is of Chinese origin and has performed works by Stephanie Batten-Bland, Roy Assaf, Andrea Miller, Helen Simoneau, Nacho Duato, Jose Limon, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham among others. She was a prizewinner in 2012 Chinese Lotus Dance Competition and has performed with the National Ballet of China. She also studied Chinese traditional dance and Tai Chi. Her own choreographic works have been performed on international stages in China, South Korea, the United States. She has also collaborated with internationally acclaimed visual artists. She started her ballet training at the Secondary School of Beijing Dance Academy at the age of ten, going on to study modern dance at Beijing Dance Academy in 2013. She completed training in Contemporary Dance at Unitec Institute of Technology in New Zealand and is now a fourth-year dancer at the Juilliard School.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories