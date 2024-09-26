Jennifer Muller/The Works to Celebrate Jennifer Muller's 80th at the Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Muller/The Works presents an evening of legacy, continuance, and...birthdays! On October 16th, 2024, JMTW will return to the Joyce Theater stage for one night only to celebrate our beloved Jennifer Muller's 80th Birthday. This is an evening of remembering our founder - her virtuosity, her highly faceted vision, and the legacy she leaves our company to continue. An ode to the magnificent choreography of our past, as well as a peek into JMTW's future...

This performance will feature a long-awaited announcement of The Works' new Artistic Director(s)!, a preview of the upcoming 50th Anniversary Season, and a celebration of the woman- and the work- that brought us together and kept us together- moving onward. Join us to wish Jennifer a Happy 80th Birthday...to wish JMTW an early Happy 50th Birthday, and our brilliant Artistic Directors a Happy First Birthday in this thrilling continuance project.

And ... come to enjoy some signature Muller movement: full-bodied, emotive, SMART, virtuosic dance- that makes you think and FEEL.

The celebration will feature repertory excerpts that represent a small fraction of Jennifer's illustrious career, including Speeds, City, 2-1=1, and Flowers, as well as historical footage of Jennifer dancing.

JMTW is self-producing this Celebration, and we are turning to our friends and long-time supporters for help. We ask for assistance as we take on theater crew expenses, dancer fees, as well as costs to present archival footage.

Join their family of dancers, alumni, collaborators, staff and friends in this celebration of old and new. Experience Jennifer's powerful legacy of work- brought forth by inspired new leaders and dancers of the company. It will be a night of history.

