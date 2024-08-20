Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents The Magic Of NUTCRACKER At Atlanta Symphony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the Grand Kyiv Ballet on an unforgettable journey into a world of dreams, magic, and triumph over evil. The Grand Kyiv Ballet, including the most prestigious Ballet dancers from Ukraine, invites you to Nutcracker on Nov. 27, 7 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

In this enchanting tale, a young girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey to a magical kingdom filled with dancing sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and other whimsical characters. Through their adventures, she learns that love, imagination, and kindness can overcome adversity and create wonder in our lives.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now and can be found here.

