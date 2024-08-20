News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents The Magic Of NUTCRACKER At Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nutcracker takes the stage on November 27, 7 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents The Magic Of NUTCRACKER At Atlanta Symphony Hall Image
Join the Grand Kyiv Ballet on an unforgettable journey into a world of dreams, magic, and triumph over evil. The Grand Kyiv Ballet, including the most prestigious Ballet dancers from Ukraine, invites you to Nutcracker on Nov. 27, 7 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

In this enchanting tale, a young girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey to a magical kingdom filled with dancing sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and other whimsical characters. Through their adventures, she learns that love, imagination, and kindness can overcome adversity and create wonder in our lives.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now and can be found here.




