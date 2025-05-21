Feature: The Stars Sparkled at the 2025 CHITA RIVERA AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What’s the saying? "Dance like no one is watching.”

Well, that may be fine to stoke bravery in those who need an extra push. But the incredible performers at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards didn't need an invitation to shine. Every year, this ceremony uplifts the best dancers and choreographers on both stage and screen, giving the industry's hardest-working artists an unrivaled chance to be appreciated for their many talents. And the result? A night of love, joy, and a reminder that in our ever-changing world, the arts are more important than ever.

Co-co-hosted by the always-charming Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler, the night was a dreamy constellation of all-star performances and spotlights from the season's buzz-worthy shows. There were too many stellar performances to count, but standout moments included:

Shoshana Bean's tearful and moving rendition of "For Good"; Khori Michelle Petinaud filling the room with a rapturous version of "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries"; Jasmine Amy Rogers and the cast of Boop! The Musical with a ground-shaking performance of "Where I Wanna Be"; and tap icon Savion Glover delivering a mesmerizing ode to the power of rhythm that paid homage to Vereen's everlasting impact.

The night also shone a light on up-and-coming dancers around the world, and the need for continued funding by way of New York City Dance Alliance Foundation. Founder and Executive Director Joe Lanteri addressed the crowd to share the power of providing opportunities for the brightest dancers—and future leaders—of our world.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Ben Vereen emphasized this sentiment, speaking to the importance of uplifting the next generation of dancers, continuing Chita Rivera's legacy, and empowering us all to hold onto love and continue fighting for administrative change in our increasingly divided world.

To say it was an inspiring evening would be a major understatement. Keep reading to see the full list of winners!

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW: Patricia Delgado /Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW: Kevin Csolak, Gypsy; Robyn Hurder, Smash

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW: Buena Vista Social Club

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM: Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY: A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ben Vereen

DOUGLAS AND ETHAL WATT CRITICS'S CHOICE AWARD: David Neumann

OUTSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY AWARD: Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles

Photo Credit: Chris Coates

