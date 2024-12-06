Fairfax Symphony and Fairfax Ballet Will Perform Tchaikovsky's THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two premier Fairfax County arts institutions - the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and The Fairfax Ballet - will collaborate to present their eighth production of the holiday masterpiece, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. This Fairfax production is a cherished annual tradition, with two performances on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at 4pm at George Mason University Center for the Arts. The FSO production is unique in the Washington, DC region to feature live musical accompaniment by a full orchestra, together with dancers on stage. Audiences delight in The Fairfax Ballet's magical dance performance with original choreography featuring guest soloists from New York City Ballet, as the Fairfax Symphony under the direction Christopher Zimmerman performs Tchaikovsky's captivating score live. This production is one of the most popular concerts on the Fairfax Symphony season schedule.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Fairfax Ballet to bring The Nutcracker to thousands of people of all ages in Fairfax County and across the DC region," said Jonathan Kerr, Executive Director, Fairfax Symphony Orchestra. "Our unique production has become a cherished tradition of the season. Audiences delight in the incredible dancers on stage, while Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music is performed live by our orchestra musicians. The dance, live music, plus the stunning, digital scenery creates a winter wonderland in a magical production that's perfect for the entire family."

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and The Fairfax Ballet Company showcase renowned guest soloists from New York City Ballet dancing the lead roles this year: Emily Kikta as the Sugarplum Fairy, and Aarón Sanz as the Cavalier and the Snow King. Fairfax Ballet Company member Caroline Musci is featured as Clara, and guest artist Zane Wilders dances the role of the Nutcracker Prince.

The Fairfax Ballet was established in 1971 to develop in each student a love of dance, a strong technical foundation, and an artistic education. Company dancers, along with students from The Russell School of Ballet and professional guest artists are poised to take the stage with this entertaining classic. Performing with the live orchestra presents a unique opportunity for the young dancers. Karla Petry serves as Executive Director of The Fairfax Ballet and owner of The Russell School of Ballet.

"We're honored to join the Fairfax Symphony for our eighth annual production of The Nutcracker," said Karla Petry, Executive Director of The Fairfax Ballet and owner of The Russell School of Ballet. "Audiences love this special treat as we welcome our professional guest soloists from premier dance companies together with our local stars! This performance provides an extraordinary learning experience for our Fairfax Ballet Company dancers as a unique opportunity to perform together with a live, professional orchestra on stage at George Mason University's Center for the Arts Concert Hall!"

Andrea Cook is Artistic Director for The Fairfax Ballet Company. Ms. Cook leads the choreography in one of the most complex theatrical ballets in the Company's repertory. She is a Fairfax County native and Chantilly HS alum. Her leadership has helped the Company maintain its long-held reputation for high-quality training and service, while building on its performances with new choreography.

