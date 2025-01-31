FUNDAMENTALLY DANCE Appoints Gavin McCaig As Chief Operating Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fundamentally Dance is a new start-up co-founded by Ballet Nights Executive Artistic Director, Jamiel Devernay-Laurence. Fundamentally Dance will curate and programme dance productions for worldwide audiences and is already the financial powerhouse behind the UK's critically-acclaimed BALLET NIGHTS series of programmes.

"The aim within Fundamentally Dance is to access new markets in the UK and abroad and, by evolving technology-driven marketing approaches, to become the class leader in independent dance production," states Devernay-Laurence. "To this end I'm delighted to announce we have appointed Gavin McCaig as Chief Operating Officer. Gavin is a real star player signing; his experience across the length and breadth of the UK dance ecology has led to him becoming a highly respected industry name.

"He is a natural fit for the scale and ambition of what we aim to achieve as a company.

I couldn't ask for a better collaborator on all our projects from shows to masterclasses, events to digital offerings. As a start-up, we face daily challenges against an evolving landscape; with Gavin at the helm of our operational strategy, I'm confident for our future success."

As COO at Fundamentally Dance, Gavin oversees the key organisational functions, driving the company's vision to revolutionise the art form through innovative approaches and productions. Passionate about elevating the arts, he thrives on revitalising ambition and process, working closely with teams and stakeholders to shape a bold future for dance.

Says Gavin: "I am thrilled to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Fundamentally Dance, an organisation that shares my passion for pushing the boundaries of the art form. Together, we will be working to create transformative experiences for audiences worldwide, foster innovation, and empower artists in every corner of the globe. I'm excited to be on this journey with the team of elevating dance and driving impact and look forward to many exciting collaborations."

The board of Fundamentally Dance consists of Devernay-Laurence, cross-industry serial entrepreneur Alexis Prenn and senior board director Bruce Steinberg. With Ballet Nights a growing brand under its belt, Fundamentally Dance aims to import and export dance works and programmes, to establish key educational programmes and deliver end-to-end dance services on a global scale. The company has already dipped its toe into the international arena with masterclasses and performances in Brisbane, Australia, in 2024 and in 2025 will see the launch of the first full-length ballet production for multi-national touring. Fundamentally Dance aims to revolutionise where dance is seen, how it is experienced and realise audience potential across the globe.

"As a dancer, it never quite made sense to me how much work went into being a professional dancer at the front end versus the outcomes on the other for such a short career, especially financially. Fundamentally Dance is here to change that, and focus on driving the value of dance production and dance employment opportunities through innovative and unique dance production. We want more dance!"

