Diverse Dance Styles and a World Premiere Added to Hudson Valley Dance Festival Lineup

The event is set for Sunday, October 13, 2024.
An internationally celebrated modern company, an emerging vogue and African dance collective and a world premiere piece performed by a prodigious Broadway dancer are among this year’s Hudson Valley Dance Festival lineup, set for Sunday, October 13, 2024.
Hudson Valley Dance Festival will again transform a charming 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into an elegant modern-day performance space at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY.
The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year’s festival shifts from its traditional Saturday performances to Sunday, with performances at 2 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are now on sale at dradance.org/hvdance.
The first companies and choreographers announced for the festival’s 11th edition are:
Additional performers and choreographers will be announced soon.
Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. A limited number of $40 tickets remain for both performances. Get tickets at dradance.org/hvdance.
Among the 450 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 13 in the Hudson Valley. The organizations include: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.
Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.
