Dances for a Variable Population Will Perform REVIVAL 8: Then and Now.

Infusing the essence of iconic dance works by master choreographers of the 20th century, Dances for a Variable Population (DVP) will lead two performances and workshops of Revival 8: Then and Now, Saturday, October 5 at 3:00PM at Yolanda Garcia Park in Bronx, New York, Friday, October 18 at 3:00PM at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, and Saturday, November 16 at 5:00PM at Ailey Citigroup Theater. The performance and workshop at Ailey Citigroup Theater will be DVP’s inaugural indoor event.

REVIVAL 8: Then and Now is a unique series set to unite legendary pieces from renowned choreographers, creatively inspired by esteemed ex-dancers who once graced their companies. These former dancers, with a deep connection to the original works, will reinterpret iconic works such as Martha Graham's Steps in the Street, Tina Ramirez’s Carmen, Jerome Robbins’s Dances at a Gathering, and Paul Taylor's Esplanade, tailored for the older adult population.

Celebrating its 15th year of free performances, DVP will also present a free All Together Dance Workshop open to members of the public on Saturday, October 5, 3:00PM at Yolanda Garcia Park (followed by the 4:00PM performance), and Friday, October 18, 3:00PM at Washington Square Park in Manhattan (followed by a 4:00PM performance), and Saturday, November 16 at Ailey Citigroup Theater at 6:00PM (following the 5:00PM performance). These interactive workshops highlight movements by guest artists and feature exercises from DVP’s MOVEMENT SPEAKS® curriculum. Reservations are recommended. For more information, please visit: www.Dvpnyc.org/revival8.

For REVIVAL 8: Then and Now, Dances for a Variable Population welcomes choreographers Ellen Graff (Martha Graham Company), Audrey Madison(Charles Moore Dance Theatre), Myna Majors (The WNBA N.Y. Liberty Timeless Torches), Sandra Rivera (founding member of Ballet Hispanico), Marnie Thomas Wood (Martha Graham Company), and Alfred Gallman (Pepsi Bethel, Talley Beatty, and Alvin Ailey), along with DVP artistic director Naomi Goldberg Haas. DVP also welcomes Joao Carvalho and Karla Wolfangle, both former Paul Taylor Dance Company members. To learn more about the choreographers, please visit our website: www.dvpnyc.org.

