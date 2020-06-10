Dance/NYC Announces Recipients of First Round Virus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations

The dance service organization Dance/NYC has announced the 69 recipients of the first iteration of its Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations, and the second round of its Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations, made possible by the generous support of The New York Community Trust.

"We are proud to have facilitated support for so many dance making organizations in the first round of the relief fund, which was created to help to alleviate immediate pressures due to COVID-19, prioritizing those most immediately impacted by white supremacy and systemic oppression," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, executive director of Dance/NYC. "But there is still work to be done. We received an astounding number of applicants for the initial iteration, and a new round of funding will provide much needed support to our dance making community as we continue in our road towards recovery."

The new round of applications opens on Friday, June 12, 2020 and will close on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Dance making organizations with annual expense budgets between $10,000 and $250,000 are invited to apply. Selected dance organizations in round two will receive one-time general support grants between $2,500 and $5,000, with a total of $100,000 in awards. Applications received during the first round of the Fund for organizations that did not receive funding will be automatically eligible for consideration with no further action. Visit Dance.NYC for the full call for proposals and application details.

The recipients of the first round of the Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund for Dance Making Organizations, which will each receive one-time awards of $2,500-$5,000, are:

Abby Z and the New Utility

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company

Bombazo Dance Co, Inc.

Born Dancing

Buglisi Dance Theatre

Caleb Teicher & Company (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Carmen Caceres DanceAction (fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts, Inc.)

Catherine Galasso Projects (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Christopher Caines Dance / Can't Sleep, Inc.

Cora Dance

Dance Entropy, Inc.

Dances For A Variable Population

Dancing In the Streets

Danielle Russo Performance Project (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Danza Espana

Gametophyte Inc.

Divine Rhythm Productions (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Donna Uchizono Co

Ecuadorian American Cultural Center

Elisa Monte Dance

Emily Johnson / Catalyst (fiscally sponsored by AMERINDA)

Eryc Taylor Dance, Inc.

Exit12 Dance Company

Fist and Heel Performance Group

Flamenco Latino

Flamenco NYC Inc. (fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas)

Forces of Nature Dance Theatre

General Mischief Dance Theatre

H+ | Theatre of the Mind (fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts, Inc.)

Hivewild

Hotel Savant

Hudson Ballet Theatre, Inc.

Ice Theatre of New York

Inta Inc.

Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Inc.

Jeremy McQueen's Black Iris Project (fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts, Inc.)

jill sigman/thinkdance

Jiva Performing Arts

Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance

Kate Weare Company (fiscally sponsored by The Field)

Keigwin + Company

Kennedy Dancers, Inc.

Kinding Sindaw

Kinesis Project dance theatre

Kyle Marshall Choreography (fiscally sponsored by The Foundation for Independent Artists)

LEIMAY

Matthew Westerby Dance Company

Monica Bill Barnes & Company, Inc.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

Navatman, Inc.

nora chipaumire (fiscally sponsored by The Foundation for Independent Artists)

PALISSIMO Company

Parijata Dance Company (fiscally sponsored by Pioneers Go East Collective, Inc.)

Redhawk Native American Arts Council

Rod Rodgers Dance Company

Sidra Bell Dance New York (SBDNY, Inc.)

Siren - Protectors of the Rainforest, Inc.

Something Positive, Inc.

The Collectives for Music and Dance, Inc.

The Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York, Inc.

The New York Korean Performing Arts Center

Thresh Inc.

Tiffany Mills Company

TOPAZ ARTS, Inc.

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company

Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre

YYDC, Inc.

ZviDance/ZGD Inc.

The 69 grantees include representatives from eight (8) counties in the metropolitan New York City area: Bergen (1), The Bronx (5), Hudson (2), Kings (15), Nassau (1), New York (39), Queens (5), and Westchester (1). Grantees are majority African, Latina/o/x, Asian, Arab, and Native American (ALAANA)-led (48 of 69 or 70%), and include fifty (50 or 72%) companies with women-identifying or gender nonconforming/non-binary/genderqueer leadership, three (3 or 4%) with disabled leadership, and thirty-two (32 or 46%) with immigrant leadership. There are thirteen (13 or 19%) fiscally sponsored dance projects among the grantees.

These grantees were selected by a review panel and were among a pool of over 130 metropolitan New York City area dance groups who submitted applications in response to an open call. Key evaluation criteria included: Organizations who articulate a clear need for financial reimbursement in order to withstand mandated closures; and Organizations artistically led or otherwise creating work by ALAANA and/or women and/or disabled and/or immigrant artists. Additional information on grant requirements and eligibility can be found on our website at Dance.NYC. Dance/NYC worked to ensure that every aspect of program development, communications, application intake and review, and panel review aligned with Dance/NYC's values of justice, equity, and inclusion and that the organization remained accountable to its intended beneficiaries.

