Central School of Ballet Reveals New Chair of Governors

Central School of Ballet, one of the world’s leading professional dance training organisations based in London, has announced that Charlotte Talbot will become the new Chair of Governors from 11 September 2024. Charlotte has been on the board at Central since 2012 most recently as Deputy Chair.

Charlotte is a former student of Central School of Ballet training under the direction of founder Christopher Gable from 1989 to 1992. She enjoyed considerable success as a professional dancer joining Northern Ballet Theatre after graduation in 1992 where she worked with directors Christopher Gable, Stefano Giannetti and David Nixon. As a principal she danced a wide range of classical and contemporary repertoire by leading choreographers including Juliet in Massimo Morricone’s Romeo & Juliet, Purple Girl in choreographer Nacho Duato’s Jardi Tancat, Sugar Plum Fairy in David Nixon’s Nutcracker, Ann in Gillian Lynne’s A Simple Man, Lucy in Michael Pink’s Dracula.

It is these experiences, firstly as a student at Central and subsequently as a professional dancer with a distinguished career, that differentiates Charlotte in this appointment.

Charlotte Talbot said: “Now, more than ever, students are focused on the opportunities for post graduate employment. My aim, with the direct experience of being a graduate of the school and a long career in the professional dance industry, is to ensure that we deliver training and life skills that make our graduates relevant and highly employable.”

Charlotte continues: “Young people now face considerable challenges, but I am confident that the leaders, tutors and wider body of staff with the support of the Board at Central, are well-placed to maximise the potential of our highly talented students and the benefits of being located in central London with its access to world-class arts and culture.

I feel privileged to be leading such a committed Board of Governors during these uncertain times for arts organisations in the UK ”

Central’s former chair Ralph Bernard CBE will step down in October 2024 following 15 years of service.

