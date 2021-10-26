Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Presents George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER At Hershey Theatre

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet will perform George Balanchince's The Nutcracker at Hershey Theatre on December 18 and 19, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Let your holiday spirit soar with this festive family-friendly ballet. As the clock chimes midnight, a brave young girl turns the tide in a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice, and a blizzard of ballerinas reveals a wonderful world of confection. The brilliant dancers of CPYB, the only school in the world licensed to perform this production, bring this joyous classic to life, leaving you with cherished memories for years to come.

"We are thrilled for everyone in Central Pennsylvania to welcome these amazingly talented dancers back to the stage," said Darla Hoover, Artistic Director and Balanchine Trust répétiteur. "For the past nineteen months, it's been a buildup of emotions for them returning to the theater. The excitement and anticipation are like a young child on Christmas Eve!"

CPYB has kept the safety of students at the forefront of their planning, which is why they are preparing a multimedia, hybrid production. This year, the Party and Battle Scenes will be on the Big Screen, and will show the audience a film of a past production. They will transition after the Battle Scene to live performances of the Snow Scene and all of Act II. "The principal reason for this decision is that too many younger students cannot be socially distant enough to rehearse and eventually perform, and many have not had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated," says Nicholas Ade, CPYB CEO. "This format has been safely done by others and they are excited to bring all the Holiday magic and your family traditions back to Central Pennsylvania!"

The elaborate stage elements unleash imaginations and inspire rapt attention - a marvelous blizzard of dancers and falling snow sweep across the stage; Mother Ginger provides comedic interludes; and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier's grand pas de deux makes hearts flutter.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CPYB.org. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The show recommends all patrons ages 12 and up be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the performance. Masking is required.