Central Indiana Dance Ensemble To Host 25th Anniversary Gala

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is celebrating 25 years of providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will be hosting an Anniversary Gala on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Iron & Ember in Carmel, IN. The event promises an evening of elegance, memories and inspiration.

CIDE is the longest running pre-professional ballet company in the Indianapolis Metropolitan area. Founded in 1999 by artistic director Suzann DeLay, the company started from humble beginnings. They have gone from having only 8 main company members to a company of over 60 dancers aged 8-18. In the original production of The Nutcracker, also celebrating 25 years, CIDE had only 35 dancers in the original cast. Now the cast is made up of over 135 dancers.

Suzann DeLay founded CIDE to provide an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere in a variety of dance forms. DeLey herself received her early dance training in California with Deane and Barbara Crockett, founders of The Sacramento Ballet. She went on to dance a variety of contemporary and classical roles as a member of that ballet, then had a brief career with Pacific Northwest Ballet.

DeLay has taught, choreographed and performed throughout the U.S. including work for the Contemporary Dance Department at Indiana University. She brings with her a vast knowledge of classical ballet and specializes in creative dance. In 2009, she opened Central Indiana Academy of Dance to provide pre-professional training for the resident pre-professional company.

Over 35 of CIDE’s graduating alumni have gone on to have professional contracts; an additional 30 have continued their dance education in colleges and universities around the world, and over 15 have left before graduation to continue their dance education in professional training divisions across the U.S. In addition, over 20 alumni are currently teaching, directing or working administrative jobs at other dance schools and companies both locally and across the country.

Annually, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble performs a full-length production of The Nutcracker. Students from all over central Indiana participate with company members each year. CIDE offers performances to area Girls Scouts and other children’s organizations as well as complimentary performances of The Nutcracker to children from inner-city schools. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of CIDE the opportunity to give back to the community.

A repertory concert is presented in mid-winter, showcasing the Senior and Apprentice dancers. The company also presents a full-length spring production which in the past has included such favorites as Cinderella, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, The Sleeping Beauty and Coppélia. This season, the 25th, will feature Beauty and the Beast.

In 2006, CIDE received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America Association. Members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble have been recipients of scholarships to many of the top companies and schools including Boston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Miami City Ballet, North Carolina Dance Theatre and Pacific Northwest Ballet. Graduates of the company have joined Dayton Ballet, Fort Wayne Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Arkansas Ballet, Charlotte Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Indiana, Nashville Ballet II, North Carolina Dance Theatre II, Milwaukee Ballet II, Minnesota Ballet, Nevada Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Butler Ballet and Indiana University Dance Theatre.

CIDE is a member of The Ballet Alliance. The member companies value rigorous training methods, and innovative choreography. Member Artistic Directors build unique and lasting relationships that provide support, shared professional development, and networking opportunities.

Through the Alliance, CIDE is part of an annual 4-day festival where dancers take master classes from renowned instructors, participate in dance-related seminars, perform for their peers, and forge new relationships. During the festival, member dancers are seen by recruiters from world-class ballet schools, professional dance companies, and college and university dance programs.

DeLay continues to serve as Executive Director and Co-owner of CIDE along with daughter, Ashley Jacobs. Jacobs began her formal training at CIDE at age 10. She went on to attend the University of Utah as a ballet major, transferring to Indiana University to study in the Contemporary Dance Program, where she received the Jane Fox Dance Scholarship from the Kinesiology Department.

Jacobs is Co-Artistic Director, also, with Michael Casey Clark. Clak started dancing at age 19, attended Ball State University graduating with a BS in Dance Performance and performed with the Ball State Performing Dance Company and the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre. Instructors and choreographers bring with them extensive resumes and great knowledge and skill in dance, as well.

This celebratory event will be hosted by Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and will include drinks, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a champagne toast and a performance by the Senior Company. There will be wonderful silent and live auction items available to bid on. The proceeds will go to support the future growth of the Not-for-Profit organization. Individual tickets are on sale for the event, as well as sponsorship level tables. Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ffec942d-5910-4522-ada1-595d041bd21c for your tickets.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. In 2006, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association.

