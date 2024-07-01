Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Celebrates 25 Years And Offers Discount On Christmas Classic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE), located in Carmel, prepares to announce their 2024-2025 season as they celebrate 25 years of educating, inspiring and performing. Join them for a toast to celebrate this monumental anniversary.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has a lot to celebrate along with their Silver Anniversary. This past week, CIDE announced that they have received a grant from the Penrod Society Penrod Arts Fair. This Arts Operation Support Grant provides annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations during the grant period in alignment with public funding initiatives such as excellence, authenticity, inclusion, diversity, equity, access, and education.

CIDE's Co-Artistic Director, Michael Casey Clark, and Board President-Elect Nicole Bradley attended the Penrod Impact Breakfast to receive the grant and learn more about the Penrod Society and all it does for the arts in Central Indiana.

This grant allows CIDE to host a free performance of The Nutcracker for school children, as part of CIDE's mission and vision.

Looking ahead to The Nutcracker, CIDE is also offering a Christmas in July discount for tickets to the holiday classic. Visit the website at www.cidedance.org/ and enter the code XMASJULY10 for 10% off all evening balcony tickets from July 1-10. Show dates are December 13 to 15, 2024, at Star bank PAC in Zionsville. This will be CIDE'S 20th year presenting The Nutcracker in this fantastic venue.

Plan to come to the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble studio at 14950 Greyhound Court, #4, Carmel, IN at 7:30 pm on July 9 to celebrate with the staff and dancers and to learn more about the upcoming season.

To learn more about the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, including their mission, history and upcoming shows, as well as view photos of the dancers and events at CIDE, visit their website at https://www.cidedance.org/.

About The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

