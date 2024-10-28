Bebe Neuwirth and The Dancers' Resource Program to Host Dancer Day of Health

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bebe Neuwirth and The Dancersâ€™ Resource program will host Dancer Day of Healthâ€”a free event dedicated to the health and wellness of dancersâ€”on Monday, November 11. Whether you are part of a ballet or contemporary company, perform on a Broadway stage or dance on the sets of television shows and movies, join the Fund for a day of health and wellness.

Â

The event will provide a variety of wellness offerings including one-on-one foot and ankle wellness consultations with Dr. Louis Galli, DPM, from The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts; one-on-one consultations with Dietitian Rebecca Alcosser, RD, CDN, specializing in nutrition for dancers; Cross-Training for Dancers led by Ella Otto, from Harkness Center for Dance Injuries; Mindfulness Meditation co-led by Ross Rayburn and NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Sara Mearns; Karine Plantaditâ€™s unique movement class influenced by Zulu dance and guided by Afro-House music; and free flu vaccines. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Â

Bebe Neuwirth founded The Dancersâ€™ Resource to help address response to the unique situation dancers face as a consequence of the physically demanding nature of their work, coupled with the significant financial challenges of earning a living in dance.

Â

The event will take place on Monday, November 11 from 10:30 amâ€“4:30 pm ET at New York City Center, Studio 5 (130 W 56th St). Early registration is available through the Entertainment Community Fundâ€™s Portal. To register, please create an account or log in to your existing account at portal.entertainmentcommunity.org. Dancers are also able to join day-of for sessions as theyâ€™re able; walk-ins welcome.

Â

Comments