Battery Dance Accepting Applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival

The festival application will be live from Wednesday, November 1 - Sunday, December 31, 2023.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet Photo 1 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet
Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Photo 2 Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells

Battery Dance Accepting Applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival

Battery Dance is accepting applications for the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival, with free performances on August 11-17, 2024 at Rockefeller Park, NYC. Applications must be submitted online at https://batterydance.org/apply/. The festival application will be live from Wednesday, November 1 - Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Battery Dance Festival, New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. It draws in-person audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night from the large downtown population of workers, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area and beyond. The Festival will be livestreamed to our worldwide audiences, reaching thousands of international viewers each night.

Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for professional dancers and choreographers in any genre to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum against the backdrop of the Hudson River at sunset. Past participants have included The Isadora Duncan Dance Company, New York Theatre Ballet, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, Citadel + Compagnie, Dancing Earth Indigenous Dance Company, SOLE Defined, and Jamal Jackson Dance Company alongside pre-eminent companies from Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.

Application Details:

  • Both individual artists and collectives are welcome to apply; you do not need to be a formal organization to be considered.
  • Each artist/company can submit only one application.
  • Companies that have performed in the two (2) consecutive prior Festivals (both 2022 and 2023) will not be eligible to participate this year (2024). They will regain their eligibility to apply for next year (2025).
  • Duration of group works (2 or more dancers) should be between 10-15 minutes. Duration of solo works should be between 4-10 minutes. In selecting a work for consideration, please be mindful of the outdoor performance venue with minimal supplemental lighting and an audience generally not on risers. While there is side lighting, there is no overhead lighting.
  • If a work exists only in-progress, please send a rehearsal video of the required length with sufficient supplemental information with which to be fairly considered. World Premiere performances and NYC debuts/premieres are welcomed and encouraged. If you are applying with a work-in-progress submission and are accepted into the Festival, you will be asked to provide a video of the completed work before final approval.
  • Submissions will be reviewed by the Festival Manager to ensure their completion and suitability according to the guidelines below, and then scored separately by an independent curation panel.
  • A modest honorarium will be provided to festival participants.
  • For artists/companies from India or the Indian Diaspora: The all-Indian Dance Program (August 15 - India Independence Day) will be curated separately. No application is necessary.

For more information, visit https://batterydance.org/apply/.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17 Photo
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Irish band, The Saw Doctors, will be performing at SummerStage in Central Park, New York on July 17, 2024. Get ready for a night of wistfulness, humor, and small-town nostalgia. Tickets go on sale on October 27th. Don't miss out!

2
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE Photo
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE

Anne Plamondon and the Body as a Source of Resilience and Hope - Read about Anne Plamondon's exploration of the body as a source of resilience and hope in her latest project.

3
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater

Through States Of Hope, a fully scripted, evening-length, new dance theater work, Hope Boykin shares experiences and insights in a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, reshaping, and renewal—a dance memoir of sorts.

4
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift Photo
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

For the first time, American Ballet Theatre will be featured in Neiman Marcus’s Christmas Book as one of the famed Fantasy Gifts for the 2023 holiday season. ABT’s gift invites you to become a “Star Performer of the Ballet,” stepping into the role of a world-famous ballet dancer during the 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS