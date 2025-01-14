Ballet Kelowna To Present Evocative Mixed Program EX ANIMO: FROM THE HEART

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Kelowna celebrates the many facets of human connection with a special Valentine's program, Ex Animo: From the Heart, on February 14 + 15, 2024, at 7:30pm, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The winter production features distinctive works from three of the company's lauded choreographers, including the world premiere of payɛčot yɛχət from Associate Artist Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, the world premiere of Vestiges from choreographic luminary Alysa Pires, and the highly anticipated return of In the Light of the Waking Sun from award-winning choreographer Robert Stephen.

“We are delighted to bring this uplifting program of comfort and belonging to Kelowna audiences this winter season, perfectly timed for the Valentine's Day weekend,” says Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna's Artistic Director and CEO. “It's particularly exciting to present works from three of our long-time and highly sought-after choreographic partners. It's our mission at Ballet Kelowna to act as a vital incubator for emerging choreographic talent in Canada, and we are honoured to have been the first professional ballet company to commission works from both Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe and Robert Stephen, as well as the first company to commission a full-length work from Alysa Pires. It's a joy to welcome back and celebrate all three creators in a program of meaningful dance.”

Ballet Kelowna Associate Artist Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe's work will return to the Kelowna stage with his fourth commission for the company: payɛčot yɛχət (meaning “I always remember” in Ayajuthem, the language belonging to the Homalco, Klahoose, K'omoks, and Tla'amin First Nations). Featuring a poignant score by Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen, Fraser-Monroe's piece explores his intimate relationship to hoop dance, as one of his earliest dance influences and representations of his artistic identity.

A member of the Tla'amin First Nation, Fraser-Monroe studied a wide range of dance styles, including Ukrainian, hoop, and grass dance, before graduating from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He served as Ballet Kelowna's first Artist in Residence in 2022/23 and as Choreographer in Residence with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in 2023/24, where he created T'əl: The Wild Man of the Woods. In 2024, he premiered šɛgatəm at Fall for Dance in New York, and accompanied Ballet Kelowna on their fall tour, during which they featured his two Ballet Kelowna-commissioned works, taqəš and The Cowboy Act Suite. The first stop of this tour was his home Tla'amin Nation of qathet (also known as Powell River), where he was bestowed the Tla'amin name, sinkʷə, which means "big open ocean."

Award-winning choreographer Alysa Pires also returns with her third creation for Ballet Kelowna, following the incredible reception to MAMBO (in 2018) and her acclaimed full-length adaptation of Macbeth (in 2022). Pires' latest work, Vestiges, is a striking commentary on the search for true connection and meaning amid disorder. Set to the cinematic melodies of violinist Hilary Hahn and composer Hauschka, this work will highlight the virtuosity of Pires' bold and lively choreography.

A graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University, Pires held the position of Choreographic Associate at The National Ballet of Canada from 2019-2022, where she created In Between, Frenzied Order and her 2022 mainstage debut, Skyward. In 2023, Pires was the first Canadian woman to be commissioned by New York City Ballet, with Standard Deviation.

In the Light of the Waking Sun is the second of three Ballet Kelowna-commissioned works from Robert Stephen. Set to the elegant melodies of Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Major, D. 485, Stephen's classical choreography is an uplifting meditation on finding hope in challenging times and was inspired by the universal struggles experienced during the pandemic.

As a dancer, Stephen was a First Soloist with The National Ballet of Canada and member of Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart. As a choreographer, Stephen has been commissioned by Ballet Kelowna three times, most recently creating his first narrative ballet in 2024, which was adapted from Kat Sandler's Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning play, Mustard. He also created New Leaves for Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Dance program, in 2024. As a teacher, he is on the faculty at Canada's National Ballet School.

Tickets and information at balletkelowna.ca.

