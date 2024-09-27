Ballet Hispánico to Launch Fall 2024 Tour With Performances in Vermont, New Jersey & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally-acclaimed Ballet Hispánico has revealed the company's Fall 2024 Touring Season. The highly anticipated tour will bring widely acclaimed repertory pieces to cities across America, including classic Ballet Hispánico works Sombrerísimo by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Buscando a Juan by Eduardo Vilaro, Club Havanaby Pedro Ruiz, among others. The year-long tour will include performances at the New York City Center featuring a contemporary take on Bizet's Carmen in honor of the classic ballet's 150th anniversary. Ballet Hispánico's rendition, Carmen.maquia, is choreographed by award-winning choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, and has been hailed as a "masterpiece" by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"As the largest Latino/e dance organization in the country, our upcoming tour will take us to beautiful locations and theaters on the eastern seaboard - we can't wait to get on the road and share our passion for Latino/e cultures through dance," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO.

FALL 2024 TOUR SCHEDULE:

September 28, 2024 at 7:30 pm | Tickets: $33-78

The Flynn Center, Burlington, VT

September 30, 2024 at 7:00 pm | Tickets: $32-63.25

Center for the Arts at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

October 5, 2024 at 8:00 pm | Tickets: $33-55

October 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm | Ticket sales begin on 8/20/2024 at 10:00 AM (ET)

The Brown Theatre, Louisville, KY

October 12, 2024 at 8:00 pm | Tickets: $29.25-64.35

Ballet Hispánico in NYC

The Company returns to New York City Center from May 29 through June 1, 2025 for the annual New York season. In honor of the 150th anniversary of the beloved classic ballet Carmen, the week features Ballet Hispánico's Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet's passionately tragic masterpiece: CARMEN.maquia, newly reworked by choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco. Tickets start at $45 ($25 for the En Familia Matinee) and are available at https://www.nycitycenter.org/events-tickets/2024-2025-season/.

Ballet Hispánico was born from a bold vision to transform the world through the power of dance and reimagine how Latino/e culture is celebrated on the global stage. Since its founding in 1970 by the trailblazing Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico has been breaking barriers and reshaping expectations, using dance as a dynamic force for cultural expression, empowerment, and meaningful change. Today, Ballet Hispánico proudly stands as the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and an acclaimed "America's Cultural Treasure." Through our three core pillars-the professional Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships-we lead with purpose, uplifting the vibrant, diverse voices of the Hispanic diaspora. Our Company brings the work of visionary Latino/e choreographers to life, delivering groundbreaking performances that ignite cultural dialogue and challenge artistic boundaries. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who began his journey with Ballet Hispánico as a dancer in 1985, the company continues to chart new paths forward. Building on Tina Ramirez's legacy, Vilaro has expanded the company's impact, amplifying the intersectional stories of Latino/e identities. Programs like Instituto Coreográfico, the Latino/e Leaders Summit, and Diálogos foster innovation and leadership, nurturing the next generation of Hispanic artists and cultural leaders. A true trailblazer in the world of dance, Ballet Hispánico has performed for more than 2.5 million people across three continents. As we look to the future, our unwavering commitment is to empower communities, inspire through the beauty of dance, and continue elevating Latino/e voices on the world stage. Ballet Hispánico is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and by the National Endowment for the Arts. MetLife Foundation is an Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico.

Comments