Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Opens Registration For Third Trimester of Los Pasitos/Little Step

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced that registration will open for the third trimester of Los Pasitos/Little Steps which runs from March 10, 2025 to May 23, 2025. Beginning January 11th, 2025 through March 7, 2025 registration is open for the third trimester of this early childhood program, available for 2-5 year olds. Los Pasitos/Little Steps is a dynamic fusion of creativity, cultures, and technique. Our program goes beyond dance, providing a holistic approach to skill development. Through Los Pasitos/Little Steps, your child will enhance their physical abilities, refining both gross and fine motor skills, while gaining a profound understanding of space and their bodies.

At Los Pasitos/Little Steps, children of all different cultures and backgrounds are invited to play and learn! Registration closes on March 7, 2025, and tuition is $500. For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/early-childhood.

Los Pasitos/Little Steps: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5)

Ballet Hispánico’s Los Pasitos/Little Steps: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5) offers a customized program for each age group, developed through careful assessment and a deep understanding of early childhood development. Its curriculum focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness, and musicality, with an emphasis on the Early Childhood student’s individual self-expression and skills for working cooperatively. Los Pasitos/Little Steps class options include:

Pasitos Age 2

Children discover the joy of dance alongside an adult, by one parent or caregiver.* Through the use of cultural imagery, songs, and games, this class fosters each student’s coordination, control, and musicality in partnership with their parent or caregiver. As students gain confidence and independence with the material, the teacher will encourage the students to do more of the class independently.

*Please note only one adult (parent or caregiver) may attend class with each 2 year old. No additional adults or children will be allowed in the studios, this includes siblings of any age. An adult is required to attend each class with their 2 year old and is expected to participate alongside them as instructed by the teacher.

Pasitos Ages 3 & 4

Students articulate body parts, explore shapes and actions, and develop basic locomotor movements, while learning dance etiquette. Each class celebrates Latino/e cultures and enhances coordination, musicality, and movement dynamics with an emphasis on creative expression.

Hablando y Bailando/Dancing & Chatting Ages 4 & 5

Children learn languages with the most ease when they are young. This creative movement dance class flows naturally between English and Spanish instruction, and is a great opportunity to strengthen dancer’s technique and further their knowledge of both languages. Students will continue developing coordination, musicality, and movement dynamics through this rich, artistic, and cultural experience. No prior Spanish language knowledge is required. This class creates a foundation to explore any genre of Encuentros Ages 6 & 7 class.

Pasitos Rhythms Ages 4 & 5

Children are introduced to a world of rhythms as they learn the fundamentals of tap, flamenco, and folklorico, strengthening musicality and coordination. This fun and challenging class immerses children in the history and culture of the dance forms through their dynamic rhythms. This class bridges the student’s base from Pasitos Age 3 & 4 to the rhythm skills and coordination needed in the Encuentros Ages 6 & 7 Flamenco, Tap, and Jazz classes.

Pasitos Pre-Ballet Age 5

Creativity and technique are fused into one fun class that refines musicality, flexibility, and control. Students will study foundational ballet concepts through classic stories and cultural music, while also continuing to hone their creative expression. This class bridges the student’s base from Pasitos 3 & 4 to the codified technique of ballet. This foundational year prepares students for our Encuentros Ages 6 & 7 Ballet class.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education—serving over 1,000 students and celebrating more than 50 years of dance and culture—and offering accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, the School of Dance empowers students with a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer. Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, Ballet Hispánico School of Dance’s multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary dance training offers classes in Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, AfroCaribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, among other modern and contemporary forms. Ballet Hispánico gives students individualized attention, guidance, and interaction from an exclusive roster of experienced and engaging instructors.

Ballet Hispánico was born from a bold vision to transform the world through the power of dance and reimagine how Latinx culture is celebrated on the global stage. Since its founding in 1970 by the trailblazing Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico has been breaking barriers and reshaping expectations, using dance as a dynamic force for cultural expression, empowerment, and meaningful change.

Today, Ballet Hispánico proudly stands as the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and an acclaimed "America’s Cultural Treasure." Through our three core pillars—the professional Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships—we lead with purpose, uplifting the vibrant, diverse voices of the Hispanic diaspora. Our Company brings the work of visionary Latinx choreographers to life, delivering groundbreaking performances that ignite cultural dialogue and challenge artistic boundaries.

Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who began his journey with Ballet Hispánico as a dancer in 1985, the company continues to chart new paths forward. Building on Tina Ramirez’s legacy, Vilaro has expanded the company’s impact, amplifying the intersectional stories of Latinx identities. Programs like Instituto Coreográfico, the Latinx Leaders Summit, and Diálogos foster innovation and leadership, nurturing the next generation of Hispanic artists and cultural leaders.

A true trailblazer in the world of dance, Ballet Hispánico has performed for more than 2.5 million people across three continents. As we look to the future, our unwavering commitment is to empower communities, inspire through the beauty of dance, and continue elevating Latinx voices on the world stage.

