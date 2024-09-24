Ballet, Contemporary and World Premiere Performances Added to Hudson Valley Dance Festival Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full performer lineup for Hudson Valley Dance Festival is set, bringing together globally renowned performers and companies to the heart of the Hudson Valley on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. The annual festival, which has performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are available at dradance.org/hvdance.

Just added to this year’s festival lineup are:

Parsons Dance company member and Bessie Award nominee Zoey Anderson sharing choreographer Robert Battle’s legendary Takedeme

kNoname Artist/Roderick George presenting an excerpt of Venom, which was inspired by the lasting impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and pays homage to the sanctuary that nightlife has provided to the LGBTQ+ community

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet troupe that parodies conventional ballet and is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, sharing a rib-tickling twist on Tarantella

Hudson Valley-based MorDance, a female-led company that strives to advance accessibility, diversity and creativity in ballet, sharing Eroded Silhouettes, a powerful commentary on human rights

Queer the Ballet, a company working to make LGBTQ+ artists a priority in the ballet sphere, presenting a piece performed by Sierra Armstrong and Remy Young, both American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet members. The piece was created during a residency at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, minutes from the festival’s home at Historic Catskill Point.

A new piece created by American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet member Aleisha Walker performed by ABT soloist Carlos Gonzalez

These companies and performers join the previously announced lineup of Broadway choreographer Billy Griffin sharing a world premiere piece danced by Khori Petinaud; buzzworthy choreographer Keerati Jinakunwiphat sharing her Interstate; jazz, hip-hop, street jazz, house, African, vogue and contemporary dance collective Masterz At Work sharing an excerpt of a new work yet to premiere; and celebrated modern company Parsons Dance.

Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. An extremely limited number of $40 tickets are available for the 2 pm performance only. Get tickets at dradance.org/hvdance. Hudson Valley Dance Festival transforms a 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into a picturesque performance venue, creating a distinctively Hudson Valley setting for art and expression.

Among the more than 450 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 16 in the Hudson Valley. The organizations include: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Broadway Education Alliance in Rhinebeck; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie; Greenport Rescue Squad in Hudson; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into a beloved annual dance experience for Hudson Valley residents and visitors, raising $1.3 million through 10 iterations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, atfacebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, and at youtube.com/DRA

Comments