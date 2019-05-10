BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music

PHILADELPHIA -- The season finale for the Pennsylvania Ballet this weekend is a breathtaking blockbuster. The show starts with Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse choreographed to Michael Nyman's MGV (Musique à Grande Vitesse). After an intermission, the ballet performs a world premiere piece by Jorma Elo titled Trigger, Touch, Fade to music by Haydn and Bach. The season finale concludes with the Jerome Robbins choreography of Glass Pieces set to Phillip Glass' Rubric and Facades from Glassworks.

Please take a look at our Broadway World exclusive in-depth photo gallery of a stunning evening of ballet that pushes the envelope. There are two performances Saturday and a Sunday matinee still left to enjoy. For more information about the show and showtimes click this link - http://paballet.org/programs/may/



