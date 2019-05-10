BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music

May. 10, 2019  

PHILADELPHIA -- The season finale for the Pennsylvania Ballet this weekend is a breathtaking blockbuster. The show starts with Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse choreographed to Michael Nyman's MGV (Musique à Grande Vitesse). After an intermission, the ballet performs a world premiere piece by Jorma Elo titled Trigger, Touch, Fade to music by Haydn and Bach. The season finale concludes with the Jerome Robbins choreography of Glass Pieces set to Phillip Glass' Rubric and Facades from Glassworks.

Please take a look at our Broadway World exclusive in-depth photo gallery of a stunning evening of ballet that pushes the envelope. There are two performances Saturday and a Sunday matinee still left to enjoy. For more information about the show and showtimes click this link - http://paballet.org/programs/may/

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Sydney Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019

BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
Â©Scott Serio 2019



Related Articles View More Dance Stories



From This Author Scott Serio

Scott Serio is an award-winning photojournalist based in the Mid-Atlantic Region. He is the community photojournalist for the Cecil Guardian newspaper in Cecil County, MD (read more...)

  • BWW Review: WHEELDON, ELO AND ROBBINS DANCE TRIO at Academy Of Music
  • BWW Feature: PENNSYLVANIA BALLET'S ALL STRAVINSKY at Merriam Theater
  • BWW Previews: CIRQUE GOES HOLLYWOOD at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
  • Photo Flash: GISELLE at Academy Of Music in Philadelphia
  • BWW Previews: CIRQUE NUTCRACKER BY TROUPE VERTIGO at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
  • BWW Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Academy Of Music

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup