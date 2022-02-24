BWW Review: PNB'S NOELANI PANTASTICO'S FAREWELL PERFORMANCE IN “ROMEO ET JULIETTE” at McCaw Hall

PNB's mesmerizing production of Jean-Christophe Maillot's contemporary interpretation of "Roméo et Juliette", filmed live on February 13th at McCaw Hall in Seattle and streaming digitally from February 24th to February 26th, is the exquisite Noelani Pantastico's farewell performance after a 27-year career. She is utterly convincing as the lovestruck teenager, making me wish she wouldn't retire from the stage. In her own words, according to a press release, she said, "Leaving this magnificent career is one of the most difficult, heart-wrenching tasks of my life, but I am fortunate to be taking this leap with a clear sense of purpose and overwhelming excitement for what's to come." She plans to continue as Co-Artistic Director of Seattle Dance Collective, the company she founded in 2019 with fellow PNB principal dancer James Yoichi Moore, who was her Romeo in the digital farewell.

Maillot's production for Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo to Prokofiev's score premiered on December 23rd 1996 and had its PNB premiere on January 31st 2008. The ballet is an inventive departure from the other versions of R&J. Danced on a bare stage, with a ramp in the background and movable box shapes appearing and changing places, the focus is decidedly on the performers. One of the most interesting moments is the fight scene, which has to be viewed since it defies description. To that end, and so you can witness Pantastico's magnificent good-bye for yourself, here is the link to the page where you can purchase digital tickets: https://order.pnb.org/22-digital/romeo-juliette/ Click and enjoy!