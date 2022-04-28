BAM to Present DanceAfrica Festival 2022 Featuring New Events and Annual Favorites

BAM's annual DanceAfrica, the country's largest showcase of African dance, will return to the Howard Gilman Opera House this May with DanceAfrica 2022: HOMEGROWN. Under the artistic direction of Abdel R. Salaam, dancers, drummers, and musicians take the stage together in a unique program that features five popular companies making return visits. Each company will offer their homegrown vision of traditional African dances.

Last seen at DanceAfrica 2017, Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater is a Brooklyn-based troupe known for its explosive African dance and drum performances. Marking their sixth DanceAfrica appearance, Bambara Drum and Dance Ensemble of the Bronx brings West African traditions to the stage in a high-octane performance. Rousing and critically acclaimed percussion orchestra and dance ensemble Farafina Kan (last seen at DanceAfrica 2012), from Washington, DC, shares the history and spirit of traditional West African drumming and dancing, blended with contemporary music. Bronx-based Harambee Dance Company (DanceAfrica 2013) reflects the majesty of the African diaspora through movement, modern dance forms, and live percussion. First seen at DanceAfrica 1992 (and marking their sixth DA appearance), LaRocque Bey School of Dance, the oldest African dance school in the US, will showcase its unique fusion of dance forms.

In five performances, each company brings to the stage movement and musical styles from Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, and the Caribbean, supported by Arkestra Africa, created by members of each company. All will be joined on stage by the DanceAfrica Spirit Walkers and the BAM RestorationArt Dance Youth Ensemble, celebrating their 25th anniversary. An integral component of the Festival, the Ensemble symbolizes DanceAfrica's commitment to education and community outreach.

BAM has hosted this beloved festival for 45 years, an unparalleled part of BAM's history. DanceAfrica founder Baba Chuck Davis first put an "African Village" in BAM's Lepercq Space in 1977, thus launching a now 45-year-long program that has become an enduring tradition with performances by national and international companies, community events, education components, films, visual arts, and an all-out celebration of dance culture across the African diaspora. More than 90 dance troupes from more than 15 nations have participated in this annual showcase, including companies from Ivory Coast, Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zaire, Benin, Uganda, Ghana, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Peru, Zambia, Madagascar, Senegal, and the US.

The month-long celebration, centered around the dance performances at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, also includes DanceAfrica workshops; the popular outdoor DanceAfrica Bazaar with over 150 vendors offering crafts, food, and fashion; a Choreographer's Conversation; a stained glass art display; a film series at BAM Rose Cinemas; and a dance party at BAMcafé with live music. More information here.

For schedule updates, ticketing, and reservations visit BAM.org. Advance registration is required for some events. Visit BAM.org/danceafrica