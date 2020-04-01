Antonio Fini Announces Home Dance Challenge

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance International Summer School, held every summer in Calabria in Southern Italy, invites dancers to post a video of themselves dancing on their Instagram accounts.

Sadly, dance schools are closed due to the virus, but the resourceful Fini offers an opportunity to dance at home and a chance to win a scholarship to study and perform in Italy.

The challenge is open to dancers of all ages and all genres - ballet, contemporary, etc.

The winner will receive a full scholarship (1500 euros) to the Fini Dance International Summer School which, year after year, has offered a 3-week intensive with some of the world's most celebrated teachers, including Terese Capucilli, Michael Mao, teachers from Juilliard, Ailey School, Graham School, and more.

RULES OF THE CHALLENGE:

1. Post a (vertical) video of you dancing at home or in a studio.

2. Follow and tag

@antoniofininyc @finidancenewyork #tabatacaldironi

@irenecorrentidanza

3. Don't forget the hashtags #homedancechallenge, #irenecorrentidanza, #finidance, #tabatacaldironi, #springyourself

4. Challenge 3 friends by tagging them!

Antonio Fini has performed throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia with a variety of companies, including the Martha Graham Dance Ensemble, Kosovo Ballet, Mare Nostrum Elements, Michael Mao Dance, and more. Fini began his dance training in his native Villapiana, Calabria, Italy, and came to the U.S. on a scholarship to the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance. He has also choreographed for companies around the world. In 2011 Antonio realized his dream of bringing the world of dance to his birthplace when he founded AJD-Alto Jonio Dance Festival. AJD boasts a summer intensive festival for students from Italy and around the world, and a competition where winners are awarded scholarships and performing contracts with organizations in the U.S., Brazil, Spain, France, and Italy. The end of every summer also sees a Gala Performance in NYC and the presentation of Lifetime Achievement and other awards, presented so far to Edward Villella, Alessandra Ferri, Luigi, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Terese Capucilli, and other outstanding Italian and Italian-American artists.





