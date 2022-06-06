American Tap Dance Foundation Continues Free Open Houses, June 6-16

The American Tap Dance Foundation continues their FREE TAP DANCE OPEN HOUSES, June 6-16, at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary).

All Open Houses include complimentary tap dance classes for Children (Ages 5 +), Teens and Adults, with a special performance by the Tap City Youth Ensemble on Saturday, June 11. "Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!"

RSVP, limited space: shebach@atdf.org. For more information call: 646-230-9564.

Visit https://www.atdf.org/events

The Free, ATDF Open House lineup:



Monday, June 6 (4-5pm)

Thursday, June 9 (4-5pm)

Saturday, June 11 (1:30-3pm) *Special performance by Tap City Youth Ensemble at 1:30

Monday, June 13 (4-5pm)

Thursday June 16 (4-5pm)



TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - Monday, July 4 - Sunday, July 10 (assorted times and venues). In-person Master Classes & Choreography Residencies for adults and youth (ages 12+), Copasetic Boat Ride, Awards Presentation, Tap Future (performances by Tap City faculty, students & guest artists), Rhythm in Motion (premiere performances by ATDF Artists in Residence) and Tap it Out (free public event in Times Square).

Visit Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival to learn more.