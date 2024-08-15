Accent Dance Will Host a First Look at New Commission by Danielle Diniz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Accent Dance NYC has announced a first look at A Place for Us, a new work by commissioned choreographer Danielle Diniz. The intimate in-studio showing will take place onFriday, September 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios. This preview is part of the organization's NEXT: Emerging Choreographer Commission Program, now in its second cycle, and will be followed by the work’s official world premiere in early 2025.

A Place for Us is a 13-minute multidisciplinary piece that weaves together elements of ballet, contemporary, and theatrical dance to narrate the stories of individuals immigrating to the United States. Diniz draws inspiration from her own family’s journey—her grandmother emigrating from Mexico and her grandfather from Portugal— to create a deeply personal yet universally relatable portrayal of the challenges, hopes, and dreams that accompany the quest for a new life in America’s melting pot. The work captures the diverse cultural contributions that shape the country, offering a compassionate and inclusive reflection on what it means to find a place in a new land.

In addition to A Place for Us, the program will feature a lyrical contemporary ballet duet, La Bella Cubana, by acclaimed Cuban choreographer Pedro Ruíz, exploring themes of cultural identity and nostalgia. Audiences will also experience the vibrant energy of West African dance and live drumming based on traditional dance and music from Guinea.

After the performance, attendees are invited to participate in a talk-back session with Diniz, providing an opportunity to delve deeper into the themes of the work and its connection to contemporary issues of immigration and identity. The event also aligns with the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month, underscoring Accent Dance NYC’s commitment to celebrating and promoting cultural diversity through dance.

“I am incredibly grateful to Accent Dance for taking a chance on this deeply personal story. A Place for Us is not just an homage to my grandparents' journey from Mexico and Portugal, but a broader narrative that honors the resilience and courage of all who seek a new life in America. This piece is a reflection of our collective experience as a nation of immigrants, and I hope it resonates with audiences on a deeply emotional level while celebrating the diversity that makes our country unique.”

“As we continue to champion innovative programming that reflects the diverse stories and challenges of our communities, our collaboration with Danielle Diniz has been an enriching experience,” notes Accent Dance NYC founder and director, Andrea Ziegelman. “This commission under our NEXT: Emerging Choreographer Commission Program reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the artistry of early-career choreographers who bring fresh voices and ideas to the forefront. Danielle’s work is not only a beautiful reflection of her heritage but also a testament to the universal themes of resilience and hope that resonate with audiences of all ages.”

Comments