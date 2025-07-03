Winners Announced for 2025 Sydney Secondary Schools Concerto Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) has announced the winners of the 41st Sydney Secondary Schools Concerto Competition, following Sunday’s grand final concert at the Concourse Concert Auditorium in Chatswood. The annual event, which draws more than 100 entries from across New South Wales, showcased an impressive roster of emerging young classical musicians.

The 2025 competition was hosted by harpist and ABC Classic FM presenter Genevieve Lang, with a judging panel that included clarinettist and educator Deborah de Graaff and Timothy Kantor, newly appointed Senior Lecturer of Violin at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

The overall winner was 16-year-old flautist Amily He of Allawah, a Year 11 student at the Conservatorium High School. Her performance of a movement from Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 19 earned her the top prize of $5000 and an engagement to perform with KPO during its 2026 concert season.

The 2025 Barbara Cran Award ($1000) was awarded to Diana Kim, 13-year-old harpist from Beecroft and Year 8 student at Wahroonga Adventist School, competing in the Junior section.

The 2025 Barbara Robinson Award ($1000) went to Jessica Ma, 17-year-old violinist from North Sydney and Year 12 student at Abbotsleigh.

Violinist Connie Liu (16, Ermington) and pianist Symphony Shi (14, Carlingford) from Meriden School shared the Multiple Instrument Concerto Award, receiving $400 each.

Mirabelle Chen, a 17-year-old oboist from Chatswood and Year 11 student at Barker College, received the Dual Crescendo Award for Potential, valued at $800.

The 2025 KPO Players’ Award ($500) for excellence in rehearsal was presented to Elijah Baker, 14-year-old trombonist from Woodcroft and Year 9 student at the Conservatorium High School.

Also recognised was Tong Wu, a 12-year-old violinist from Chiswick and the youngest competitor in the finals, representing Meriden School. All finalists received a $250 cash prize and complimentary tickets to Musica Viva concerts.

KPO Conductor and Artistic Director Paul Terracini praised the calibre of talent on display, saying, “The future of music in Australia is in very good hands.” Adjudicator Deborah de Graaff commended the students for their poise, commitment, and love of music, while Timothy Kantor noted that “the musicians' depth of artistry was stunning – at any age.”