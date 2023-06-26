Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition Final 

Willoughby resident and Wenona Girls' School year 11 student, violist HAYLEY LAU, has won the overall prize in the prestigious NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition.

Her breathtaking performance of the famous Paganini Sonata per la Grand Viola won the judges' votes… and the audience's hearts at yesterday's thrilling final at the Concourse Concert Hall in Chatswood. Hayley also won the orchestra's own award for the best musician in rehearsal. She was presented with her prize by Ku-ring-gai Mayor, Cr Jeff Pettett. New competition sponsors Sydney String Centre, North Shore Strings and The Violin Centre presented (prizes as below) along with representatives of ongoing sponsors Gita and Jerry Adler, Kate and Daryl Dixon and Musica Viva.

Having competed through heats and semi-finals, six individual finalists and a sensational duo performed their pieces to a huge, enthusiastic audience. All were accompanied by the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO), conducted by Artistic Director, Paul Terracini – in front of well-known adjudicators from the Australian music world, including eminent former SSO principal horn Robert Johnson and Australian international violin star (and previous finalist and KPO soloist) Emily Sun.

It was the 39th year the KPO has organised the competition, open to secondary school pupils in years 7-12 at schools throughout NSW and the ACT. This year's program attracted over 100 entrants. Host for the afternoon was the popular ABC presenter Damien Beaumont.

Widely regarded as a stepping-stone to national and international success, the competition has been held annually since 1984 and provides invaluable performance opportunities for young musicians to showcase their talents and perform with the orchestra. The list of previous winners boasts the names of many well-known personalities in the music world, such as Amy Dickson, Natalie Chee, Grace Clifford, Simon Tedeschi and Anna da Silva Chen.

Overall winner ($5000 and a KPO concert engagement in 2024): Hayley Lau of Willoughby and Wenona Girls' School (viola - Paganini Grand Sonata) – presented by Ku-ring-gai Mayor Cnr Jeff Pettett;

Barbara Cran Award (Junior runner-up $1000): Clara Moloney of Leichhardt & Fort St High, (cello - Elgar concerto) – presented by Douglas Glanville from The Sydney String Centre;

Barbara Robinson Award (Senior runner-up - $1000): Teresa Yang of Strathfield and Meriden Girls' High (violin - Korngold concerto) - presented by Kevin Tu from The Violin Centre;

Multiple Instrumental Award ($400): Isabelle Teo of Roseville (Queenwood) and Nicole Wang of Mosman (Wenona), playing Gran Duo Concertante for Violin and Double bass by Giovanni Bottesini - presented by Phil Silver, Vice-President KPO;

KPO Player's Award (for best work in rehearsal, $500): Hayley Lau (viola) - presented by Wendy Vardouniotis, President KPO.

The other brilliant finalists (all receiving $250 vouchers and Musica Viva Concert Tickets):

Sharon Zhao of Cherrybrook (Meriden Girls School) playing Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D min, Opus 47 (Junior)

Titan Sclavenitis of Surry Hills (Conservatorium High) playing Strauss' Horn Concerto no.1 (Senior)

Sean Weatherley of Wollstonecraft (Sydney Grammar) playing Chasson's Poeme Op 25 for violin (Senior)