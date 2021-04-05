William Parker & Melissa Aldana Trios Perform In Central Park As Part Of WALK WITH THE WIND

Artist-focused non-profit Giant Step Arts partners with Jazz Generation's KEYED UP! for new edition of acclaimed concert series Walk With The Wind, April 10-11 free performances at Central Park: Summit Rock in Seneca Village.

Concerts honor legacy of congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis

Featuring William Parker Trio, James Brandon Lewis Freed Style Free Trio, Melissa Aldana Trio, Chris Potter Trio, Antonio Sanchez Trio, Marquis Hill Quartet, Michael Thomas Quartet, Nasheet Waits, Mark Turner, Marika Hughes, Johnathan Blake, Abraham Burton, Jason Palmer

Giant Step Arts in partnership with Jazz Generation's KEYED UP! continues the acclaimed performance series Walk With The Wind honoring civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis. The concerts - curated by Jimmy Katz and Nasheet Waits - will take place at pop up locations in New York City's Central Park. Shows will be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.

CONCERT SCHEDULE

• Saturday, April 10 at Summit Rock in Seneca VillageNoon - Robert Lotreck Quartet- with Sarah Hanahan, Anthony Hervey, Phil Norris

1 p.m. - William Parker Trio with Cooper Moore and Hamid Drake

• Sunday, April 11 at Summit Rock in Seneca VillageNoon - Robert Lotreck Quartet with Sarah Hanahan, Drew Anderson, Phil Norris

1 p.m. - Steve Slagle Trio with Marty Kenney, Jason Tiemann

2 p.m. - Melissa Aldana Trio with Pablo Menares and Kush Abadey

• Saturday, April 17 - Chris Potter Trio with Joe Martin and Nasheet Waits

• Sunday, April 18 - Antonio Sanchez Trio with Donny McCaslin and Matt Brewer

• Saturday, April 24 - Marquis Hill Quartet

• Sunday, April 25 - Michael Thomas Quartet with Michael Rodriguez, Edward Perez, and Johnathan Blake

• Saturday, May 1 - James Brandon Lewis, Freed Style Free Trio with Rashaan Carter and Chad Taylor; Aaron Burnett Quartet with Peter Evans, Nick Jozwiak, and Tyshawn Sorey

• Saturday, May 8 - Marika Hughes: The New String Quartet with Hughes, Charlie Burnham, Marvin Sewell, and Rashaan Carter

• Saturday, May 15 - Mark Turner Trio with Vicente Archer, Johnathan Blake

• Sunday, May 23 - Johnathan Blake Trio; Nasheet Waits Quartet with Mark Turner, Steve Nelson, Rashaan Carter

• Saturday, May 29 - Abraham Burton Trio with Dezron Douglas, Eric McPherson

• Monday, May 31 - Jason Palmer Quartet with Mark Turner, Edward Perez, Kendrick Scott

"The pandemic has been disastrous for musicians, many of whom normally earn a living through live performances and tours," says Katz. "We wanted to find a way to continue supporting musicians, bring them together with audiences safely, and enable them to have a payday! Walk with the Wind, honoring the legacy of the great American John Lewis, is one way we are accomplishing this, and the response has been tremendous."

The well-received series, which began August 28, 2020 with Wayne Escoffery's trio, has also featured The Marquis Hill Quartet, the Michael Thomas Trio, Marcus Strickland Trio, the Eric McPherson Trio, the Leap Day Trio and the Joel Ross Quartet.