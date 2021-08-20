Vitamin String Quartet Announce New Album: VSQ Performs The Hits Of 2021

Vitamin String Quartet announce new album: VSQ performs the hits of 2021New Music Video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) out now.

Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music while accompanying countless listeners through their workday and late-night study sessions, scoring unforgettable film and TV moments, and helping couples around the world create their perfect wedding playlist.

Fresh off high-profile placements in Netflix's smash Bridgerton and Universal's The King of Staten Island, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). As such, they have become one of the most popular contemporary string ensembles in the world.

Continuing to deliver the most cutting-edge string renditions of popular songs, Vitamin String Quartet announced their latest album, VSQ Performs The Hits of 2021, available next Friday, August 27th 2021. To coincide with the album announcement, Vitamin String Quartet shared their latest music video, inspired by Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" HERE

VSQ Performs The Hits of 2021

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X déjà vu - Olivia Rodrigo Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf Heat Waves - Glass Animals Butter - BTS Peaches - Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Levitating - Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby Kiss Me More - Doja Cat feat. SZA telepatia - Kali Uchis driver's license - Olivia Rodrigo

Vitamin String Quartet's beautiful orchestral versions of popular songs can be heard throughout the first season of Bridgerton, produced by Shondra Rhimes, who seamlessly incorporated today's popular music within its 19th century world. VSQ covers of Ariana Grande "thank u, next", Maroon 5 "Girls Like You", Shawn Mendes "In My Blood" and Billie Eilish "Bad Guy" can all be heard throughout this season.

Since Bridgerton's soundtrack release, Vitamin String Quartet has seen a 350% increase in streams across DSPs and grown monthly listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music. The Bridgerton soundtrack was the #1 Soundtrack album 6 weeks in a row and reached #5 on iTunes overall. With all that love, Vitamin String Quartet most recently celebrated 1 Billion streams on their catalog.