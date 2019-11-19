Violinist Philippe Quint Joins The Roster Of Columbia Artists

Columbia Artists welcomes multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint to the roster for worldwide general management. Quint will be managed by Senior Vice President & Artist Manager Stefana Atlas and Artist Manager Martin Wittenberg.



One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, rediscovering neglected works, and championing contemporary composers through commissioning and premiering new works. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal," adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

Highlights of Quint's 2019-2020 season include return performances with the Bournemouth Symphony under the baton of Andrew Litton, North Carolina Symphony under Rune Bergmann, Bochumer Symphoniker led by Steven Sloane, Bilbao Symphony Orchestra with conductor Jose Miguel Perez-Sierra, and Louisiana Philharmonic led by Carlos Miguel Prieto. He makes debuts with the Baltimore Symphony led by Carolyn Kuan, Singapore Symphony under the direction of Andrew Litton, and the Thailand Philharmonic.

An American violinist of Russian heritage, Philippe Quint is constantly in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at the most prestigious festivals including Verbier, Aspen, Colmar, Hollywood Bowl, and Dresden Festspiele. Quint's concerto appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Philharmonic of Russia, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors as Kurt Masur, Edo De Waart, Vladimir Spivakov, Andrew Litton, Marin Alsop, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Cristian Macelaru, Kristjan Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane, and Bramwell Tovey. His remarkable degree of lyricism and impeccable virtuosity has gripped the eyes and ears of audiences worldwide with what The Times (London) describes as his "bravura technique, and unflagging energy." ​The Chicago Tribune proclaimed, "Here is a fiddle virtuoso whose many awards are fully justified by the brilliance of his playing."

Quint's chart topping discography is comprised of 18 award-winning commercial releases. He most recently made his debut on the Warner Classics label with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received worldwide acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. The album also inspired Quint to create and produce Charlie Chaplin's Smile, a multimedia production that will have debuts worldwide throughout the 2019-2020 season at the 5th International Tchaikovsky Festival, Ravinia Festival, Baltimore Symphony, and Philharmonic Society of Orange County, as well as orchestral premieres in Germany, Poland, and Bulgaria to name a few. Chaplin's granddaughter, Kiera Chaplin, said in Forbes Magazine, "I think it's amazing that in 2019, 130 years after his birth, my grandfather Charlie Chaplin is still around and loved by so many, that even a hundred and five years after his first movie was made, he still surprises people. Philippe Quint's new album Chaplin's Smile is allowing him to be discovered by a whole new audience as a talented composer, a side of him many people did not know."

Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn and Bruch Violin Concertos paired with Beethoven's Romances with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería led by Carlos Miguel Prieto; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker led by Steven Sloane; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic led by conductor Martin Panteleev, paired with Anton Arensky's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other critically acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano with pianist William Wolfram, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler, which BBC Music Magazine called "truly phenomenal."

An active chamber musician, Quint has appeared at the Mostly Mozart, Verbier, Luzern, Caramoor, Colmar, Ravinia, Aspen, Rome, Moritzburg, La Jolla, Lincoln Center and Chautauqua festivals in addition to recitals and chamber performances at the Kravis Center, UC Davis Presents, National Gallery in Washington and most recently at San Francisco Performances with composer and pianist Lera Auerbach.

Highlights of Quint's 2018/2019 season included a residency as Artist-in-Association with the Utah Symphony, which featured two weeks of performances with the orchestra and a recording for Hyperion label under the batons of Andrew Litton and Thierry Fischer. He also made his debut with Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa, his Moscow debut with the National Philharmonic of Russia conducted by Maestro Vladimir Spivakov, returns to the Aspen and La Jolla Music festival, and took the Charlie Chaplin's Smile project on tour to Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Boston, Pittsburgh, Berlin, London, Utrecht, and Bilbao. In the 2016/17 season, Quint opened the 28th Colmar Festival in the Korngold Violin Concerto with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse at the invitation of Maestro Vladimir Spivakov. His 2015-2016 season highlights included debuts with Seattle Symphony with Ludovic Morlot, Milwaukee Symphony with Edo de Waart, Kansas Symphony with Michael Stern, Vancouver Symphony with James Gaffigan, plus returns to San Diego Symphony with Jahja Ling and Indianapolis Symphony with Krzysztof Urbanski. In the summer of 2015, he hosted the 2nd Annual "Philippe Quint & Friends" benefit at Carnegie's Zankel Hall, presented by the Russian American Foundation. The first benefit concert took place at The New York Times Center in 2014 and featured John Corigliano, Joshua Bell, Michael Bacon, J.Ralph, and Emily Bergl. Along with Lou Diamond Phillips, Darren Criss, and Lea Salonga, Quint appeared at the Kennedy Center's "After the Storm" Benefit Concert for the Philippines in 2014. Later that summer, he also debuted at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic as a part of a special "Joshua Bell & Friends" concert.

Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin. The 2012 film premiered in New York and Los Angeles as well as at a number of national and international film festivals including Woodstock, New York, Houston, Mons (Belguim), Cuba, Vermont, and Florida.

Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of the Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award, presented by Brownstone and Gateway Organizations at the United Nations.

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with the famed Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US from Soviet Union in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Philippe Quint plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society.

