Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Conducts its Own Aerosol Study on the Spread of Droplets During Performance

The Vienna Philharmonic enlisted the help of physician Fritz Sterz to carry out the experiment.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra has return to in-person performances, playing at the Salzburg Festival in August, under strict regulations. But, the company was only able to return due to a small research study that they carried out themselves on the way droplets disperse on stage, Forbes reports.

The Vienna Philharmonic enlisted the help of physician Fritz Sterz, who helped figure out how rehearsals put the company members at risk.

In order to detect aerosols, each musician was placed in front of a dark background and wore a device up their nose to produce aerosols as they breathed. While playing their instruments, the musicians dispersed the droplets, and a photographer captured images of aerosols surrounding them.

"I'm not an aerosol researcher," Sterz emphasizes. "I don't want to compete with aerosol researchers because I don't have the experience or the knowledge. I just wanted to take pictures and that's how it worked."

The Vienna Philharmonic worked with a notary to verify that they carried out the procedures, and that the results were what they measured. Following to experience, the Austrian Prime Minister confirmed that the Vienna Philharmonic was allowed to rehearse, record and perform again, under very strict conditions.

The musicians are regularly tested, stay a safe distance apart on stage, and wear masks when they have to be near each other.

Read more on Forbes.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You