VIDEO: Watch Musicians at Barcelona's Liceu Opera House Perform for an Audience of 2,292 Plants

Barcelona's Liceu opera house presented its first post-lockdown performance, but not for a human audience. A string quartet performed "Crisantemi" by composer Giacomo Puccini for an audience of 2,292 plants.

Watch the performance below!

According to the Liceu's artistic director, Víctor García de Gomar, the Concert for the Biocene was intended to help us ponder the state of the human condition, and think about the effects of being "an audience deprived of the possibility of being an audience".

Eugenio Ampudia, the conceptual artist behind the concert shared:

"At a time when an important part of humankind has shut itself up in enclosed spaces and been obliged to relinquish movement, nature has crept forward to occupy the spaces we have ceded,"

