VIDEO: Wanzhen Li, Eugena Chang and Britton Riley, and Alexander Suh Perform as Part of NSO @ Home

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Violinist Wanzhen Li, NSO Cellists Eugena Chang and Britton Riley, and NSO Youth Fellowship Pianist Alexander Suh.

Featuring works by Chopin, Händel, Lennon/McCartney and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

