VIDEO: The Stretchy Legs Big Band Mashes Up James Bond Themes For Epic Performance

The themes are all rolled into one mega version of Adele's huge Bond theme.

How many themes can you spot? Check out the video below!

Performers

Saxes: Sop - Oscar Ives-Owen; Altos - Rachel Kerry and Chris Kalcov; Tenor - Ben Vize; Bari - Jake Heath

Trumpets: Max Fagandini, Joe Prescott, Dan Gray, Seb Skelly

Trombones: Jasper Rose, George Simmonds, Michael Ruddlesden, Christopher Bill

Horn: Peter Moutoussis

Guitar - Richard Evans

Piano - Dan Tarbuck

Bass - Dave Tyler

Drums - Alex Shad

Extra percussion - Jack Tann

Violins: James Rozzi, Alleya Weibel, Aly Rainey, Annie-May Page, Damon Ying, Ivan Cheng, Juri Uchishiba, Kellija Moncaka, Sophie Silverstone

Violas: Natalia Senior-Brown, Izzy Moore, Irene Katsenelson, Annie-May Page, James Rozzi, Ruth Rose

Cellos: Ed Kempton, Cristina Cooper, Ronan Agnew, Izzy Austin, Sophie Nash, Lizzie Lewis

Basses: Lucía Polo Moreno, Freddie Draper

