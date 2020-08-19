Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Stretchy Legs Big Band Mashes Up James Bond Themes For Epic Performance

The themes are all rolled into one mega version of Adele's huge Bond theme.

Aug. 19, 2020  

The Stretchy Legs Big Band has created a performance of all the James Bond themes rolled into one mega version of Adele's huge Bond theme.

How many themes can you spot? Check out the video below!

Performers

Saxes: Sop - Oscar Ives-Owen; Altos - Rachel Kerry and Chris Kalcov; Tenor - Ben Vize; Bari - Jake Heath
Trumpets: Max Fagandini, Joe Prescott, Dan Gray, Seb Skelly
Trombones: Jasper Rose, George Simmonds, Michael Ruddlesden, Christopher Bill
Horn: Peter Moutoussis

Guitar - Richard Evans
Piano - Dan Tarbuck
Bass - Dave Tyler
Drums - Alex Shad
Extra percussion - Jack Tann

Violins: James Rozzi, Alleya Weibel, Aly Rainey, Annie-May Page, Damon Ying, Ivan Cheng, Juri Uchishiba, Kellija Moncaka, Sophie Silverstone
Violas: Natalia Senior-Brown, Izzy Moore, Irene Katsenelson, Annie-May Page, James Rozzi, Ruth Rose
Cellos: Ed Kempton, Cristina Cooper, Ronan Agnew, Izzy Austin, Sophie Nash, Lizzie Lewis
Basses: Lucía Polo Moreno, Freddie Draper

