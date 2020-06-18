VIDEO: Rotterdam Philharmonic Performs Beethoven's 5th Symphony in 360 degrees

Shutdown Streaming
An orchestral virtual reality experience of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra from The Netherlands. 6 different points of view for both your eyes and your ears, right in the middle of the orchestra, as if you're one of the musicians. Each location has a uniquely recorded audioscape, making this a way of experiencing the well-known 5th of Beethoven something you never heard before.

This video is part of the the educational interactive-art installation "The Virtual Reality Orchestra Explorer" by The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Watch below!

