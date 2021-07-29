Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Performs Shostakovich Concerto No. 2

Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States.

Jul. 29, 2021  

The NY Philharmonic residency at Bravo! Vail continued on July 24, 2021 with a concert that included Augustin Hadelich's performance of Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, led by conductor Bramwell Tovey at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Augustin Hadelich is one of the great violinists of our time. From Bach to Paganini, from Brahms to Bartók to Adès, he has mastered a wide-ranging and adventurous repertoire. He is often referred to by colleagues as a musician's musician. Named Musical America's 2018 "Instrumentalist of the Year", he is consistently cited worldwide for his phenomenal technique, soulful approach, and insightful interpretations.

Check out a video excerpt from the concert below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


