VIDEO: NY Phil Members Perform Berlioz's 'Symphonie Fantastique' From Coast to Coast

On March 12, the New York Philharmonic's season was brought to an abrupt halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until the Orchestra can return to David Geffen Hall, English Horn / Oboe Ryan Roberts is living in California and Associate Principal Oboe Sherry Sylar remains in New York City.

Watch the pair perform Berlioz's 'Symphonie Fantastique' from coast to coast in the video below!

