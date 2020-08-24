VIDEO: NSO Kids and Pablo Ronderos Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's episode, "NSO Kids" features children of NSO members. Youth Fellowship Violist Pablo Ronderos also performs. Featuring works by Grieg, Hovhaness, Veracini and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

This NSO@Home week is supported by the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

