Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: NSO Kids and Pablo Ronderos Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE
Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.
Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.
This week's episode, "NSO Kids" features children of NSO members. Youth Fellowship Violist Pablo Ronderos also performs. Featuring works by Grieg, Hovhaness, Veracini and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.
This NSO@Home week is supported by the Blavatnik Family Foundation.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo Join Latino Victory Project Conversation
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'
- VIDEO: Check Out Alex Boniello's Quarantine Music Video for 'Pigeons'