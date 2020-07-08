Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents MUSICAL EXPLORERS FOR FAMILIES

Jul. 8, 2020  

Join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world!

Carnegie Hall shared: Magda shares the songs and dances of Greek folk music, Yacouba introduces traditional Malian music and instruments, and Falu explores Indian classical music in this recent Musical Explorers concert for families presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

Watch below!


