Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Leah Arsenault Barrick, Jamie Roberts, and Kayleigh Kim Perform as Part of NSO @ Home
This episode is hosted by NSO Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni.
Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.
This week's performance features NSO Assistant Principal Flute Leah Arsenault Barrick, NSO Assistant Principal Oboe Jamie Roberts, Percussionist Chris Barrick, and NSO Youth Fellowship Violinist Kayleigh Kim.
Featuring works by Akiho, Arnold, C.P.E. Bach, and more! Hosted by NSO Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni.
Check out the video below!
