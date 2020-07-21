Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Isaac Stern Centenary

Carnegie Hall honors Isaac Stern on the centenary of his birth, exploring his legacy as a violinist, educator, and arts advocate who changed the course of classical music.

"Through the lens of Stern's relationship with Carnegie Hall, special guests discuss his extraordinary artistry, his leadership in spearheading the 1960 campaign to save the Hall from demolition, his tenure as the Hall's first president, and his role as a mentor to future generations of musicians."

