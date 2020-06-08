VIDEO: Adriana Horne and Sue Heineman Perform as Part of NSO @ Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Kennedy Center has uploaded a new video in its NSO @ Home series.

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours. This week's performance features NSO Principal Harp Adriana Horne and NSO Principal Bassoon Sue Heineman.

Featuring works by Bach, Hailstork, Renié and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.

Watch the performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You