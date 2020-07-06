Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: ABT Guest Concertmaster Emily Bruskin Plays a Piece From SWAN LAKE

Jul. 6, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new Orchestral Performance video!

In the video, Emily Bruskin, an ABT Guest Concertmaster, plays a beautiful piece from the Black Swan pas de deux in SWAN LAKE.

Watch below!

VIDEO: ABT Guest Concertmaster Emily Bruskin Plays a Piece From SWAN LAKE
